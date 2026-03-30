Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT), a key player in water and wastewater infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, has signed a contract with the state-owned National Water Company (NWC) to construct sanitary sewer networks in Hafar Al-Batin and Al-Qaisomah governorates.

The contract for phase four (part two) is valued at 221 million Saudi riyals ($58.89 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The work scope of the 36-month contract includes constructing sewer networks with diametres ranging from 200 to 700 mm, totaling approximately 184 km in length. It also includes the construction of manholes and inspection chambers, as well as the required connections to the existing network.



The financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the first quarter of 2026 results, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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