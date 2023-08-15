Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has awarded a major contract for the setting up of a 380/132kV substation within the mega futuristic city NEOM in the north west of Saudi Arabia.

The contract worth SR744 million ($198.3 million) for NEOM Mountain BSP was clinched by local firm Al Gihaz Contracting Company.

A diversified Saudi company, Al Gihaz boasts more than 40 successful years of providing integrated solutions for conventional energy, renewable energy, communications infrastructure, security services, and entertainment projects.

The project scope includes construction of new indoor 380/132kV gas insulated substation (GIS) within the NEOM facility.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).