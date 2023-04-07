The African Development Fund (ADF) has approved a $49.92 million grant for constructing a 30-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Eritrea.

The plant is expected to contribute to increasing generation capacity and grid energy to 185MW and 365 gigawatt-hours/year (GWh), respectively, the fund said in a statement.

The project includes the design, construction, supply and installation of a 30MW grid-connected solar PV power plant with a 15 MW/30 MWh battery energy storage system, a 33/66 kV substation and a 66 kV transmission line, the statement added.

The solar plant will be instrumental in reducing the power deficit and greenhouse gas emissions by 42,910 Gg CO2-eq per year. It will further reduce the cost of electricity generation to 18.5 US cents per kilowatt hour.

The government of Eritrea is the beneficiary of the grant, and the Ministry of Energy and Mines is responsible for its implementation.

