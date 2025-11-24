Abu Dhabi-listed AD Ports Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on the development and delivery of offshore wind projects.

Under the agreement, the companies will identify opportunities where AD Ports Group can serve as a key partner and contractor for Masdar's global offshore wind initiatives.

The entities will jointly determine technical requirements for Masdar projects and identify where AD Ports can deploy its technical and logistical capabilities, including the provision and fabrication of substations, onshore and offshore logistics solutions, subsea services, and maintenance and operations support, to meet project needs with cost efficiencies.

Masdar has developed and is operating several offshore wind projects in Europe, including the 476-megawatt (MW) Baltic Eagle project in Germany and the 1.4-gigawatt (GW) East Anglia Three project in the UK, demonstrating the viability and scalability of this technology.

