MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has marked a major milestone in its clean-energy transition with the arrival of the country’s largest wind turbines at the Port of Duqm, signalling the start of a new chapter in renewable power generation.

OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), a subsidiary of OQ, celebrated the arrival of the first batch of wind turbines for the Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 wind projects on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Still under construction, the two projects will together form the largest wind farms ever developed in Oman.

The shipment includes record-setting components for the Sultanate of Oman’s renewable-energy sector. Each turbine reaches a tip height of 200 metres and is equipped with blades measuring 90.2 metres — the longest ever delivered to Oman — as well as the tallest wind turbine towers installed in the country to date. Each Wind Turbine Generator has a capacity of 6.5 megawatts, producing enough clean electricity to power around 2,400 Omani households annually.

These technical achievements raise the benchmark for wind-energy development in Oman and underline the country’s commitment to deploying best-in-class technologies as it positions itself as a regional hub for clean energy.

During the visit to Port of Duqm, attendees witnessed the complex logistics and handling operations required to manage the oversized components. Briefings covered turbine technology, installation stages and operational features, followed by an on-site tour highlighting the scale and sophistication of the projects.

Once operational, the wind farms will supply clean electricity to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), helping to cut operating costs and significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, while delivering long-term environmental and economic benefits.

The milestone also reflects the strength of international cooperation, bringing together OQAE’s leadership in renewables and the technical expertise of TotalEnergies. The partnership supports innovation, knowledge transfer and the acceleration of sustainable development initiatives in Oman.

Eng Ghalib al Maamari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of OQ Alternative Energy, said the arrival of the turbines marked a defining moment in Oman’s renewable-energy journey. “This is more than a logistical achievement. It is a proud national milestone that demonstrates Oman’s firm commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future”, he said, adding that the projects would strengthen energy resilience and open new opportunities in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

