The first batch of wind turbines for the Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 projects, which jointly will deliver 234 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, has arrived at Oman’s Duqm Port.



Renewable energy from these projects, located in southern Oman, will power Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) facilities, saving natural gas, improving operational efficiency, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, the state-run Oman News Agency reported last week.



The total height of each turbine reaches 200 metres above ground level, with the longest wind blades measuring 90.2 metres. These will be the tallest wind turbine towers to be installed in the country.



Each turbine has a capacity of about 6.5 MW, enough to supply approximately 2,400 Omani homes with clean energy annually. The wind farms are scheduled for completion next year.



The handling and transport operations for 36 wind turbines, weighing more than 298,000 tonnes, were managed at Asyad Terminals in Duqm, the statement said.



PDO seeks to sustain its oil and gas production operations and provide 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030.

The wind farms are part of the agreement signed in December 2024 between OQ Alternative Energy, a subsidiary of OQ Group, and France's TotalEnergies to develop 300 MW of renewable projects.



The wind projects directly support the goals of Oman Vision 2040 to achieve Net-Zero by 2050.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

