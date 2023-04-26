Spanish engineering and construction company Acciona announced on Wednesday that its infrastructure division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Denmark’s Ørsted, a global renewable energy company and leader in offshore wind, to jointly develop solutions to address the challenge of manufacturing large-scale foundations for offshore wind farms.

The agreement includes the development of foundation models that will offer easily adaptable solutions for offshore wind turbines of different sizes and depths.

Ørsted and ACCIONA will evaluate mass-producing cost-competitive construction solutions based on floating concrete platforms and will explore the use of materials such as bio-cement and bio-concrete.

The alliance aims to contribute to the creation of a strong European supply chain to support the continent's portfolio of floating wind energy projects.

The European Union has set a target of reaching 60GW of installed offshore wind power by 2030 and 300GW by 2050, with this type of wind farms acquiring a relevant role in the provision of clean energy in the process of the economy’s decarbonisation.

"This alliance will help us accelerate the development of our business as a supplier of offshore platforms for the wind power industry," said Huberto Moreno, CEO of ACCIONA’s Construction division. "The expertise that Ørsted brings to the table, as well as ACCIONA's knowledge as a group, in infrastructure and renewable energy, will be key to the success of this agreement."

"The goal of our partnership with ACCIONA is to take floating wind from the innovation to the industrialisation stage," declared Rasmus Errboe, executive vicepresident and CEO of Region Europe at Ørsted. "Advancing floating wind technology and bringing it to market is a key strategic aim for Ørsted, and supply chain partnerships are the way to do just that."

