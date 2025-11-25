Muscat – Ophiolite Oman, part of the Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group, has signed a strategic agreement with Spain’s Windtechnic Engineering to collaborate on the manufacturing and supply of wind towers for renewable energy projects in the sultanate.

The project will be implemented in industrial phases, including design, preparation, and the establishment of production lines, with operations scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, according to a press statement.

The partnership supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the national strategy to diversify energy sources by focusing on sustainable and renewable solutions. It combines Ophiolite Oman’s expertise in engineering and precast concrete production with Windtechnic’s extensive experience in designing and manufacturing wind towers, contributing to the development of renewable energy infrastructure and supporting the country’s transition to clean energy.

Tariq bin Najeeb al Khonji, Managing Director of Ophiolite Oman, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the national direction on renewable energy. He described the project as a strategic step towards localising advanced technologies in wind tower manufacturing, in line with the targets of Oman Vision 2040.

“This partnership will enhance local content through knowledge transfer and advanced technologies to the Omani market, and through the development of national talent in wind tower manufacturing and related industrial processes. The project is also expected to create direct employment opportunities for Omani youth in engineering, production, and operations, while strengthening national capabilities in managing advanced industrial projects,” Khonji said.

Market studies indicate that Oman’s wind tower manufacturing sector is valued at around RO120mn, making it one of the most promising components of the national green economy and fully aligned with the country’s economic diversification and clean energy objectives.

Windtechnic, headquartered in San Sebastián, Spain, is recognised as one of the world’s leading companies in the engineering and design of hybrid concrete wind towers for wind energy projects. Its expertise covers structural design, manufacturing, and supervision of tower installation at project sites globally. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to introduce state-of-the-art technologies and international standards to the Omani market, while strengthening local capabilities within the renewable energy sector.

Álvaro Landera, General Manager of Windtechnic Engineering, said the cooperation with Ophiolite Oman represents a significant step towards localising clean energy solutions in the sultanate. He noted that the project opens new prospects for regional collaboration in wind tower manufacturing and in developing local technical competencies in line with the highest global standards.

