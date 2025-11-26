Emicool, the Dubai-based district cooling joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, has partnered with Yellow Door Energy (YDE) to commission four solar power plants across Dubai with a combined capacity of 1.2 Megawatts-peak (MWp).

The project has been implemented under a solar lease model with YDE financing, building, and operating the four plants for the duration of the contract with no upfront capital expense for Emicool, Dubai Investments said in a press statement without disclosing the duration or financial details of the arrangement.

The solar installations, located across Dubai Investments Park 2, Motor City, and Expo City Dubai, feature over 1,860 panels and integrate multiple applications, including solar panels on rooftops and parking lots, thermal energy storage (TES) tanks, and a vertical façade installation.

Dubai Investments said the projects are expected to generate 1.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 600 tonnes.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

