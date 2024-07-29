Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), announced on Sunday that 54 companies including 34 Saudi companies have expressed interest in participating in the Water and Sewage Treatment Plants at Land Ports Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) invite was issued in June 2024.

The project entails construction and operation of water and sewage treatment plants, as well as associated networks and assets, across 10 of the Kingdom’s land ports under Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for 15 years which includes a 2-year construction period.

The 34 Saudi companies that submitted EOIs included:

Al Bawani

Al Gihaz Holding Company

Al Kifah Holding Company

Al Yamama Company for Trading & Contracting

Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.

Al-Rajhi Building and Constructions Co.

Alfanar

Alkawther

Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies

Alkobraish Investment and Construction

Alrawaf company for trading and construction

Arabtech Jardaneh and Partners for Engineering Consultancy

Asr Taqa Contracting Co (ATC)

BEC Arabia

Buhur for Investment

Civil Works Company

Consolidated Contracting Solutions

Erada Advanced Projects

FAS ENERGY & Infrastructure

Gulf Consolidated Contractors co

Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co (HAACO)

International Water Distribution

Miahona

Mohammed Ali Al-Swailem Trading & Contracting Co. (MASCO)

Mowah Company

Nesma Co.

Rio Arabia for contracting

Samama Co. for Operation & Management

Samaya Investment Company

SENER Engineering and Systems and Partner for Engineering Consulting

Tatweer Building Company

Twaik M. Al Otaibi for Contracting

Urbas Middle East

Washnah

The international applicants included:

Abrdn Investcorp Infrastructure Investments Manager (Bahrain)

Acciona Construccion (Spain)

Alghanim international general trading & contracting co. (Kuwait)

Alke İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret (Turkey)

FCC aqualia (Spain)

Contrax International DMCC (United Arab Emirates)

DesalEgypt for Water Desalination and Treatment (Egypt)

GS Inima Environment (Spain)

Hassan Allam Holding (Egypt)

KAMS Global Co. (Bahrain)

Lamar Holding (Bahrain)

Marubeni corporation (Japan)

Meinhardt (Singapore)

Metito Utilities (United Kingdom)

Orascom (Egypt)

Pini Group (Switzerland)

Saur (France)

Tamasuk Holding Company (United States Minor Outlying Islands)

Thales (France)

TURMAKS İNŞAAT TUR.İLET. ve BİLG.YAY.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. (Turkey)

The water and sewage treatment plants will be established at the following land ports:

Al Batha Salwa Al Raqi Jadidat Arar Al Hadithah Halat Ammar Al Durrah Al Wadiah Empty Quarter. Al Khafji

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

