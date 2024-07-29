PHOTO
Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), announced on Sunday that 54 companies including 34 Saudi companies have expressed interest in participating in the Water and Sewage Treatment Plants at Land Ports Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project.
The Expression of Interest (EOI) invite was issued in June 2024.
The project entails construction and operation of water and sewage treatment plants, as well as associated networks and assets, across 10 of the Kingdom’s land ports under Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for 15 years which includes a 2-year construction period.
The 34 Saudi companies that submitted EOIs included:
- Al Bawani
- Al Gihaz Holding Company
- Al Kifah Holding Company
- Al Yamama Company for Trading & Contracting
- Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.
- Al-Rajhi Building and Constructions Co.
- Alfanar
- Alkawther
- Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
- Alkobraish Investment and Construction
- Alrawaf company for trading and construction
- Arabtech Jardaneh and Partners for Engineering Consultancy
- Asr Taqa Contracting Co (ATC)
- BEC Arabia
- Buhur for Investment
- Civil Works Company
- Consolidated Contracting Solutions
- Erada Advanced Projects
- FAS ENERGY & Infrastructure
- Gulf Consolidated Contractors co
- Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co (HAACO)
- International Water Distribution
- Miahona
- Mohammed Ali Al-Swailem Trading & Contracting Co. (MASCO)
- Mowah Company
- Nesma Co.
- Rio Arabia for contracting
- Samama Co. for Operation & Management
- Samaya Investment Company
- SENER Engineering and Systems and Partner for Engineering Consulting
- Tatweer Building Company
- Twaik M. Al Otaibi for Contracting
- Urbas Middle East
- Washnah
The international applicants included:
- Abrdn Investcorp Infrastructure Investments Manager (Bahrain)
- Acciona Construccion (Spain)
- Alghanim international general trading & contracting co. (Kuwait)
- Alke İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret (Turkey)
- FCC aqualia (Spain)
- Contrax International DMCC (United Arab Emirates)
- DesalEgypt for Water Desalination and Treatment (Egypt)
- GS Inima Environment (Spain)
- Hassan Allam Holding (Egypt)
- KAMS Global Co. (Bahrain)
- Lamar Holding (Bahrain)
- Marubeni corporation (Japan)
- Meinhardt (Singapore)
- Metito Utilities (United Kingdom)
- Orascom (Egypt)
- Pini Group (Switzerland)
- Saur (France)
- Tamasuk Holding Company (United States Minor Outlying Islands)
- Thales (France)
- TURMAKS İNŞAAT TUR.İLET. ve BİLG.YAY.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. (Turkey)
The water and sewage treatment plants will be established at the following land ports:
- Al Batha
- Salwa
- Al Raqi
- Jadidat Arar
- Al Hadithah
- Halat Ammar
- Al Durrah
- Al Wadiah
- Empty Quarter.
- Al Khafji
