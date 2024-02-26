PHOTO
Bahrain’s Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs (MEWA) has received 5 bids for its Request for Proposals tender on behalf of the Ministry of Information to develop and operate a solar power plus Electric Vehicle (EV) charging project, according to a Bahrain Tender Board notice.
Bidders and the tariff rate quoted were as follows:
1. Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo (BHD 0.022 or USD 0.058 / kWh accepted with condition)
2. Alpha Energy Generations Co. (BHD 0.021 or USD 0.056 / kWh)
3. Micro Centre (BHD 0.022 or USD 0.058/ kWh)
4. Yellow Door Energy Projects Co. (BHD 0.022 or USD 0.061 / kWh)
5. Siraj Power Contracting (BHD 0.025 or USD 0.066 / kWh, suspended)
The project comprises grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants on building rooftops and car parks with a minimum capacity of 2.5 MWac (Megawatt AC) and EV charging stations at the Ministry of Information premises.
The duration of the Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) contract is 20 years.
The tender was issued on 19 October 2023 with a bid opening date of 15 February 2024.
Bidders must have successfully commissioned at least five grid-tied solar PV projects on a turnkey basis (out of which at least one is Solar PV carpark project, or successfully commissioned at least 2.5 MWac grid-tied solar PV projects on a turnkey basis in the last five years in any country or cumulative over all members in the case of a consortium.
