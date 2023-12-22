Bahrain’s Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs (MEWA), on behalf of the Ministry of Interiors (MOI), has invited proposals for developing and operating a combined solar plus Electric Vehicle (EV) charging project on MOI premises.

The MEWA tender invites bidders to participate in ‘Request for Proposal (RFP) to Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) a minimum capacity of 15.5 MWac (Megawatt AC) grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant on building rooftops and car parks with EV charging stations, according to a Bahrain Tender Board notice.

The duration of the BOOM contract is 20 years, the notice said.

It also underlined that the Fixed Tariff rate quoted by the bidder shall not exceed 21fils per kWh.

The RFP documents are available for purchase up to 30 January 2024. The closing date is 31 March 2024, and tender opening date is 1 April 2024.

The primary bidder of an individual company or a consortium must be a local or GCC company and registered in Bahrain or the GCC countries. International companies can only participate through consortiums. Additionally, bidders must have successfully commissioned at least 10 MWac grid-tied solar PV project or solar PV car park projects or solar PV rooftop projects in the last five years.

