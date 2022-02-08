The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed plans to by March 2022, sign its $200 million loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the implementation of transmission expansion projects in Lagos and Ogun States.

It said the project is aimed at expanding the power transmission network to support the rapidly expanding industries in the states.

While receiving the JICA delegation in his office in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, stressed that transmission is a major stake of government that is targeted at raising operational capacity to an appreciable level particularly in areas where industries are rapidly expanding.

He said already, consultancy services for line route studies, environmental and social impact assessment, the environmental social management plan for the proposed JICA transmission projects in Lagos and Ogun states has been completed

Earlier, Sasaki Taigo, Senior Representative, JAICA, Nigeria office who led the delegation said their mission was to confirm the content of the loan agreement and project memorandum of the Lagos and Ogun power transmission system improvement project with relevant Ministries and implementation Agencies among others.

He further said meetings with relevant authorities will commence with the aim of having the loan agreement signed in March 2022

The Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme to be carried out by the Transmission Company of Nigeria through a loan of $200million to be obtained from the Japan International Cooperation Agency is to provide about 203KM high voltage transmission lines and 6 high voltage substations which cover 5 LGAs in Ogun State and 1 LGAs in Lagos State with appropriately 200 communities affected.

The counterpart funding for compensation of Project Affected Persons (PAP), Consultancy services for line route studies, environmental and social impact assessment, the environmental social management plan for the proposed JICA transmission projects in Lagos and Ogun states is reflected in the 2021/ 2022 appropriation of the Ministry.

