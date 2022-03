CAIRO - Egypt's petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Monday that three companies were awarded four bunkering services licenses in following a tender.

The companies are Coral Energy, Minerva Bunkering and Peninsula for two licenses on the Red Sea and two on the Mediterranean Sea.

