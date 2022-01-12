Spanish solar tracking solutions company PVH has signed an agreement reached with India's Larsen & Toubro to supply 387 megawatt peak (MWp) of its Monoline 2V bifacial trackers for the South Jeddah Noor PV project, located in the province of Makkah in Saudi Arabia.



L&T is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

PVH will supply the trackers from its own manufacturing centre in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a press statement, adding that agreement with L&T will take its contracted capacity in the kingdom to more than 3 gigawatts.



"Jeddah reflects how we adapt to the needs of each customer. Our own production capacity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia facilitates our contact with local suppliers in order to undertake projects as representative as this one in the region with agility, quality and commitment," the company's Managing Director in the Middle East, Álvaro Casado said.



PVH said the project is expected to be completed in 2023.



The 300 MW South Jeddah Noor PV project is being developed by a consortium led by Abu Dhabi-based Masdar with France's EDF Renewables and Saudi firm Nesma Company as partners, according to Masdar's project factsheet.



