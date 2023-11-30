Saudi-listed Acwa Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company and leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has broken ground on the first phase of a 3,000 tonne-per-year green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan.

Acwa said it will be developed in two phases - with Phase I, comprising a 3,000 tonne green ammonia pilot project, is already underway following the signing of the hydrogen purchase and power purchase agreements in May. Once the Phase II is complete, 2.4 GW of wind energy will power the production of 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.

When completed in full, this will be Acwa Power’s second utility-scale green hydrogen project after the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia, which is a joint venture between Acwa Power, NEOM, the developer of Saud futuristic city, and US-based Air Products.

The project was inaugurated by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia in the presence of the Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, the Ministry of Finance, governor of Syrdarya region, and Uztransgaz Chairman, and Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman, Acwa Power.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Abunayyan said: "We are honoured that the leadership of Uzbekistan has bestowed their trust in our capabilities to develop the country’s first green hydrogen project. This marks a significant milestone in the history of Uzbekistan's energy revolution, and Acwa Power is honoured to be leading the charge."

Uzbekistan, he stated, was Acwa Power's second-largest market in terms of investments, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to the country with a portfolio including 12 projects, 11 of which are fully-renewable.

"We are witnessing the fruits of our collective labour, and it is a testament to the endless possibilities that emerge when vision meets determination," stated Abunayyan.

"Acwa Power remains committed to driving sustainable development, creating jobs, and developing future talent as well as fostering long-term economic prosperity while prioritizing environmental stewardship," he added.

