Jordan intends to invite bids for the construction of a new industrial zone in 2022 within a drive to attract industrial capital, the local press said on Wednesday.

The zone, with an area of around d 6.2 million square metres, is located in the Northeastern Zarqa Governorate, the report said.

Tenders will be issued in the second half of 2022 for Phase 1 of the project, with an estimated infrastructure cost of nearly 25 million Jordanian dinars ($35 million).

“We will issue tenders for phase 1 in the second half of this year….the project involves the construction of infrastructure, sewage networks, management offices and services,” said Omar Juwaid, Director of the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation.

Juwaid told Al-Ghad and other Jordanian newspapers that phase 1 is expected to be completed within two years and it would comprise various types of industries.

He noted that Jordan currently has 10 industrial cities with total investments of nearly 91 million dinars ($127 million).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

