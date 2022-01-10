Construction of Taif and Jeddah 2 sewage treatment plants, being developed on public-private partnership (PPP) basis, crossed the half-way milestones last month and both projects are expected to start commercial operations as scheduled, according to tweets by the Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC).

The 270,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Taif Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project, located near the city of Taif, in the Mecca Province, is 65 percent complete, while the 300,000-m3/day Jeddah 2 ISTP, located in Jeddah, is 60 percent complete, SWPC said in Arabic language tweets last month.

SWPC said the 100,000 m3/day first phase of Taif ISTP is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2022 while Jeddah 2 is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2023.

