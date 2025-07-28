Dubai – The Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) logged net profits after tax worth AED 1.69 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 16.70% from AED 1.45 billion.

Total net interest income jumped by 5.70% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 2.01 billion as of 30 June 2025 from AED 1.90 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.55 in H1-25, versus AED 0.46 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits hiked to AED 867.24 million from AED 751.46 million in April-June 2024, while the EPS rose to AED 0.27 from AED 0.23.

The lender reported total net interest income valued at AED 1.02 billion in Q2-25, higher than AED 946.54 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits climbed by 4.70% from AED 828.11 million in January-March 2025.

Bernd van Linder, CEO of CBD, said: "Delivering 20 consecutive quarters of net profit growth whilst growing the balance sheet to exceed 150 billion is are significant milestone for CBD.”

"Our consistent performance over the past five years despite global headwinds such as the pandemic, volatile interest rates and supply chain disruptions demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our continued commitment to customers,” he added.

