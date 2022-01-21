Bahrain Airport Company is expected to award the feasibility study consultancy services contract for Bahrain International Airport’s Emergency Runway by the second quarter of 2022.

“The feasibility study consultant is expected to be appointed by early April 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The request for proposal (RFP) was issued on 26 December 2021 with a submission deadline of 9 February 2022, according to the statement posted on Tender Board’s website.

“BAC through this RFP is seeking proposals from consultants to provide feasibility study of the use of emergency runway at Bahrain International Airport,” the notice said.

The source said the overall project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022