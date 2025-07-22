Arab Finance: The Ministerial Group for Industrial Development, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, approved three applications submitted by industrial companies to establish projects within the private free zones system, as per a statement.

The first project will be developed in New Alamein City to manufacture PVC panels and flooring, marking a new industry in the Egyptian market. It will cost $108 million and will offer 2,150 ready-made garment jobs.

Moreover, a ready-made garment manufacturing project will be established in the industrial zone in New Beni Suef City, with investments of $30 million, creating 9,000 jobs.

With investments of $78.5 million, a textile manufacturing facility is set to be built in the 10th of Ramadan City, providing 4,000 job opportunities.

El-Wazir said the projects align with the state’s goals to stimulate and increase investment in the ready-made garment and textile sector, as they are labor-intensive and low-energy industries.

He explained that the government aims to expand investments and industrial projects in Beni Suef, Minya, and Fayoum, as these governorates offer the most skilled labor required for factories.

The Ministry of Industry launched two integrated textile cities in Minya’s Wadi El-Saririya area and in the northern industrial zone of Fayoum to accommodate the large labor force in the two governorates and meet the local market’s needs and export abroad.

