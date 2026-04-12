Saudi Arabia has restored full operational capacity of its East-West crude pipeline and recovered production at the Manifa offshore field following recent attacks on energy infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy said on Sunday.

In an Arabic language press statement, the ministry said the pipeline has returned to its full capacity of around 7 million barrels per day (bpd), after earlier disruptions had reduced throughput by approximately 700,000 bpd. Production at the Manifa field, which had declined by about 300,000 bpd, has also been fully restored.

Efforts are continuing to bring the Khurais field back to full production capacity after it was impacted by losses of around 300,000 bpd, with an update to be announced once restoration is complete, the statement said.

It noted that the recovery was achieved within a short timeframe, highlighting the resilience of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and the Kingdom’s role in stabilising global oil markets.

On Thursday, the Ministry had stated that multiple attacks had disrupted operations across key oil, gas and refining facilities, affecting production capacity, pipeline throughput and exports.

On Friday, a Reuters report, quoting TotalEnergies, said the SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia was damaged after incidents with the units shut down as a safety precaution. The integrated refining and petrochemicals facility, a joint venture with Aramco, is located in Jubail Industrial City.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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