French oil major ​TotalEnergies said ⁠on Friday that ‌one of the ​SATORP refinery's processing trains in ​Saudi Arabia had ​been damaged after incidents that took ⁠place during the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, which ​prompted ‌it to ⁠shut ⁠down the units as a ​safety precaution.

The ‌SATORP site, ⁠jointly owned by Aramco and TotalEnergies, is located in the eastern city of Jubail. TotalEnergies said it was ‌carrying out an assessment of ⁠the consequences for ​the refinery’s operations.

(Reporting by Gianluca ​Lo ‌Nostro and Zakarya ⁠Meliani; ​Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)