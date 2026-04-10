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French oil major TotalEnergies said on Friday that one of the SATORP refinery's processing trains in Saudi Arabia had been damaged after incidents that took place during the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, which prompted it to shut down the units as a safety precaution.
The SATORP site, jointly owned by Aramco and TotalEnergies, is located in the eastern city of Jubail. TotalEnergies said it was carrying out an assessment of the consequences for the refinery’s operations.
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Zakarya Meliani; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)