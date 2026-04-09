Multiple attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure have disrupted operations across key oil, gas and refining facilities, affecting production capacity, pipeline throughput and exports, according to an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

Among the most significant impacts was on a pumping station along Aramco’s East-West Pipeline, a critical export route, which resulted in a loss of around 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in throughput.

Reuters said on Wednesday that Aramco uses about 2 million bpd of the East-West Pipeline's capacity domestically, leaving roughly 5 million bpd for export.

Upstream production facilities were also affected. Aramco's Manifa offshore field saw a reduction of approximately 300,000 bpd in output following the attack, while the Khurais field, which had been targeted earlier, recorded a similar decline of about 300,000 bpd. Combined, these disruptions reduced the Kingdom’s oil production capacity by around 600,000 bpd.

Downstream operations were also hit, with major refining assets impacted, including the SATORP refinery in Jubail, Ras Tanura refinery, SAMREF refinery in Yanbu and the Riyadh refinery, ffecting exports of refined products to global markets.

On Tuesday, the Jubail petrochemical complex was subject to attacks, according to reports by Reuters and AFP.

Processing facilities in Ju’aymah were also affected by fires, disrupting exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The attacks extended across multiple regions, including Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Yanbu Industrial City, and also affected petrochemical and electricity sector facilities, leading to broader operational disruptions.

The Ministry said the incidents have reduced supply and slowed recovery efforts, raising concerns over global energy security and contributing to increased volatility in oil markets. The depletion of a significant portion of operational and emergency inventories has limited the ability to respond to supply shortfalls.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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