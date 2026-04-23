Sulzer has signed a long-term corporate procurement agreement (CPA) with Aramco.

The agreement sets a framework for the supply of centrifugal pumps, spare parts, and aftermarket services across Aramco’s global operations under a five-year strategic partnership, with an option to extend for an additional three years.

Through this agreement, Sulzer will be able to provide aftermarket support for Aramco’s nationwide pump fleet.

This framework helps ensure high asset performance across critical upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

"We are immensely proud to deepen our collaboration with Aramco," said Alex Myers, Regional President of India, Middle East & CIS (INMEC) at Sulzer Services division. "This CPA is a testament to our shared vision of excellence. The combination of Sulzer’s 190-years of engineering heritage with Aramco’s global leadership helps us to play an important role in the long-term success of the region’s energy sector."

"We are delighted to advance our collaboration with Sulzer. This CPA helps to strengthen the resiliency of our supply chain, support Aramco’s capital projects, and ensure we maintain the reliability and efficiency of our pump assets across our operations,” said Sulaiman Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management.

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