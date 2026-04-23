MUSCAT: Having invested in excess of $700 million across its upstream oil and gas assets in the Sultanate of Oman to date, US-based exploration and production firm PetroTel Energy says it is preparing to commercialise potentially sizable hydrocarbon discoveries trapped in complex formations.

In the Sultanate of Oman, Texas-headquartered PetroTel Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, PetroTel Oman LLC, operates Block 17, covering around 2,378 sq km of onshore and near-shore acreage in the Musandam Peninsula. The block hosts oil and gas prospects, including the Tibat and Ash Sham fields, which are being developed with supporting infrastructure such as processing facilities and a short offshore pipeline linking production to the existing Musandam gas plant. Attention is now focused on commercialising previously underdeveloped hydrocarbon resources in the concession.

According to Anil Chopra, Founder and CEO of PetroTel Energy, a “major light oil discovery” has been made in the block following the drilling of five exploration wells, along with several sidetracks. These include two wells drilled from onshore to offshore using extended-reach drilling technology, the first of which is the longest well ever drilled in Oman, reaching a measured depth of 24,767 feet (7,549 metres). Future wells in the area could potentially extend to 27,000 feet (8,230 metres).

Commenting on the discovery, Chopra said: “We have sustained flow rates of 44-degree API light oil using nitrogen lift and ESPs [electric submersible pumps] and are ready to move to full-scale production. The field development plan has been submitted to the government. We plan to increase output using high-hp ESPs or by deploying an innovative artificial lift system that utilises associated gas”, he added in an interview with The Energy Year, a leading energy-focused online news portal.

Anil Chopra, Founder and CEO of PetroTel Energy

In Dhofar Governorate, wholly owned subsidiary PetroTel Oman Onshore operates Blocks 39 and 67, covering a combined area of 13,379 sq km. Leveraging US drilling technology, the company is reported to have made “seven discoveries and submitted three field development plans” following the drilling of 10 exploration wells, including two sidetracks.

“Our discoveries in Blocks 39 and 67 could be among the largest in Oman, both in terms of volume and surface area. While the terrain and tight formations will require sizable investment, similar fields are commercial in the US and account for 80–90% of production. PetroTel has a strong resolve to commercialise these discoveries and we have built significant infrastructure in this area to reach our remote well locations”, Chopra stated.

Significantly, total investment across its activities in Oman now exceeds $700 million, the Chairman noted. Of this figure, the lion’s share — around $490 million — has been invested in Block 17, while approximately $235 million has been committed to Blocks 39 and 67, he said.

Going forward, PetroTel Energy is exploring opportunities for partnerships and farm-ins beyond its current upstream portfolio. “We always welcome partnerships. Our priority is to accelerate towards full-scale production and to commercialise our discoveries in Block 17 and Blocks 39 and 67”, Chopra said.

“We have also been studying the geology of other blocks in Oman over the past 20 years and our technology has identified some very exciting prospects overlooked by other operators. We are discussing farm-ins with a number of companies as they seek to tap into our financial, technological and operational expertise”, he added.

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