Muscat – OQ Gas Network has signed a long-term agreement with Gulf Petrochemicals Services Company (GPS) for maintenance and engineering services.

As per the agreement, GPS will provide the entire gamut of day-to-day maintenance portfolio related to OQ’s gas network assets across Oman.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Mansoor al Abdali, managing director of OQ Gas Network said, “This long-term service contract is vital to our business as it contributes to our goals towards reliability and availability. This agreement will serve as an effective platform to bring innovation and efficiency in serving our customers.

“The scope and scale of this contract is significant. We are happy to partner with GPS as this reinforces our commitment to nurture and mature domestic organisations having capabilities of competing locally and internationally and supporting the country’s economic growth. OQ Gas Network is delighted to support such organisations to deliver sustainable outcomes in our facilities – safely and proficiently.”

Abdali further said, “We strongly believe that this contract will immensely contribute to our drive to create value through localization and enhancing In-Country Value. With long-standing business relationship, we believe GPS is well aligned with OQ’s expectations and priorities.”

Naveen Chana, general manager of Gulf Petrochemicals Services, said, “We are honoured that OQ Gas Network has selected us again to provide them with ongoing maintenance services. We will continue to provide top-notch service as we continue to renew this new business partnership.”

The contract scope comprises preventive, corrective and predictive maintenance, call-off services and third-party services and also incorporates management and execution of minor scale EPC projects (new pipeline connection) which facilitates quicker project initiation and rapid mobilisation.