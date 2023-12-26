MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has raised its natural gas supplies to industrial estates and projects to over 29 billion cubic metres from the beginning of the year to the end of November.

Industrial estates accounted for 240 million cubic metres of domestic natural gas consumption, an increase of 6.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The share of industrial projects from natural gas stood at 28.8 billion cubic metres, an increase of 1.3 per cent compared to last year. The use of natural gas in oil fields increased to 12.3 billion cubic metres, an increase of 11.4 per cent, and in power generation stations to 7.9 billion cubic metres, an increase of 9.6 per cent over last year.

Production and import of natural gas in the Sultanate of Oman saw an increase of 4.9 per cent to 49.4 billion cubic metres at the end of last November compared to 47.1 billion cubic metres at the end of the same month in 2022. This includes 10.1 billion cubic metres of associated gas production and 39.2 billion cubic metres from non-associated gas production and import.

The increase in natural gas supplies to the industrial sector coincides with the sector’s expansion requirements and the execution of new projects in the sector particularly in promising industrial areas such as the Duqm Special Economic Zone which is witnessing a growth in the number of existing and planned projects. Duqm also hosts one of the most important petrochemical industry projects namely the OQ 8 refinery which recently began its trial operation by exporting shipments of high-quality diesel and is expected that the project will be officially opened soon.

Within the priorities of supporting the local industry the gas transportation network in the Sultanate of Oman has expanded significantly over the past years through new lines the most important of which is the gas supply project from Saih Nahidah to the Duqm Special Economic Zone. The RO 98 million project contributes to meeting current and future gas supply needs for projects within the region.

