Nigeria and Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for an estimated $25 billion transcontinental gas pipeline project that would pass through 15 countries to supply gas to Europe.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) signed the agreement in Rabat, Morocco, NNPC said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) is a regional onshore and offshore project that is intended to deliver natural gas resources from Nigeria to 13 countries in the West and North Africa as an extension of the existing West Africa Gas Pipeline between Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

Starting from Nigeria, the 5,660-kilometre long pipeline will pass through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania, to end at Tangiers, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar, with a possible extension to Europe through Spain.

In May 2022, Nigerian news portal thisdaylive.com reported that the OPEC Fund and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) are co-funding the feasibility study for the project.

Australia-based global energy engineering consultancy Worley had announced in April 2022, that it has been awarded a contract to provide main front-end engineering design (FEED Phase II) services for the NMGP project.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)