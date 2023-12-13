Iraq expects new projects awarded to a number of foreign companies over the past months and those to be offered to investors will add nearly 3 billion cubic feet a day (cf/d) of natural gas production, its Oil Minister has said.

Hayan Abdel Ghani said most of the produced gas would be used to fuel the country’s power facilities, which already rely heavily on Iranian gas imports.

In statements published by Al-Forat News agency and other Iraqi publications on Wednesday, Ghani said the additional gas quantities include nearly 600 million cf/d to be produced by France’s TotalEnergies under a $27 billion agreement signed in July.

“We urge more companies and investors to join the 5th and 6th round of oil and gas concession licences announced by Iraq recently” Ghani said.

“We expect the projects that have been undertaken by foreign firms and those to be carried out in those concession areas to produce nearly 3 billion cf/d of gas.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

