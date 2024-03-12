OPEC member Iraq will focus on gas projects in the next hydrocarbon license rounds within a post-war drive to tap its massive natural gas deposits, a deputy has said.

Ali Mashkur, a member of Parliament’s Oil and Gas Committee, said several gas projects would be awarded in the remaining part of round 5 and in round 6.

“There is a tendency by the government to invest mainly in gas development projects in the 5th and 6th licensing rounds,” he told the official news agency at the weekend.

Mashkur said Iraq produces nearly 30 billion cubic metres of gas per year but flares around 14 billion cubic metres.

Read more: Iraq to launch new gas projects in 2024

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.