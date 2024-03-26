Iraq has completed the rehabilitation of a war-damaged oil pipeline from the Kirkuk oil fields to the Doura refinery in Baghdad, local Shafaq News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The pipeline, operated by the Northern Oil Company, had ceased pumping crude after being damaged in 2014 due to the ISIS war.

The report quoted an official source as saying that rehabilitation work was launched following directives issued by the Ministry of Oil and the Director-General of the Northern Oil Company, Burkan Hassan Abdullah to deliver crude oil to the Doura refinery via station K3.

The source said work is ongoing to rehabilitate the other pumps that are currently out of operation.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

