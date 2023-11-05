Arab Finance: Italian energy firm Eni expects to start natural gas production at its Orion X1 well in Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean region within three years, an official source familiar with the matter told the Arab World Press (AWP) on November 1st.

With $130 million in investments, the project’s reserve of natural gas is estimated at 10 trillion cubic feet, the source highlighted.

On a related note, the Italian company expects the possibility of exporting Egyptian liquified natural gas (LNG) this month, as Egypt’s LNG demand drops in winter, Asharq Business reported, citing Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi.

