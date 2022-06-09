AMMAN — Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tariq Al Mulla on Wednesday said that his country's natural gas supplies to Jordan “meet the full quantities required by the Jordanian side without disruption”.

Regarding the transfer of Egyptian gas to Lebanon through Jordan, he said that the delivery process needs completion of the procedures related to bilateral and technical trade agreements to start pumping Egyptian gas to Lebanon.

He noted that this process includes the World Bank's funding procedures and approvals and the US administration's political approval in this regard.

