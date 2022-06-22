Arab Finance: Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria have signed an agreement for the transmission of 650 million cubic meters of natural gas a year from the North African country to Lebanon through Syria, Reuters reported on June 21st.

As per the agreement, natural gas will be shipped via a pipeline from Egypt to the northern Deir Ammar power plant in Lebanon.

The deal will add 450 megawatts to the Lebanese power plant, equivalent to nearly four extra hours of power daily to the grid.

