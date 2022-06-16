CAIRO: The European Union on Wednesday signed a deal with Egypt and Israel for the exporting of liquefied natural gas to Europe, under the umbrella of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek Al Molla, Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, and EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, signed a declaration of intent in Cairo in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Under the deal, Israel will deliver gas to neighbouring Egypt, where it will be liquefied and exported to Europe.

The Israeli Energy Minister explained that this agreement will work on the stable delivery of natural gas to the EU from the East Mediterranean region.

"The EU seeks to make itself less dependent on gas from Russia, whose supplies accounted for 45 percent of the bloc's gas consumption last year. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU has increasingly looked for other sources of energy," said the European Commission President, expressing her happiness at attending the signing ceremony.