Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Monday that it has prequalified eight local companies to explore gypsum ore in the Madinah Al-Munawwarah region, north of Yanbu Governorate over an area of about 0.6 km.

The expression of interest notice was issued in August 2022.

The qualified companies are

United Industrial Cement Company National Gypsum Company Global Gypsum Company Al-Khayyat Gypsum Company United Mining Industries Yanbu Gypsum Company for Industry Mada Gypsum Ask Gypsum Factory

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)