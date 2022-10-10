PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Monday that it has prequalified eight local companies to explore gypsum ore in the Madinah Al-Munawwarah region, north of Yanbu Governorate over an area of about 0.6 km.
The expression of interest notice was issued in August 2022.
The qualified companies are
- United Industrial Cement Company
- National Gypsum Company
- Global Gypsum Company
- Al-Khayyat Gypsum Company
- United Mining Industries
- Yanbu Gypsum Company for Industry
- Mada Gypsum
- Ask Gypsum Factory
(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)