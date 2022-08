Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the launch of a tender for the exploration of gypsum ore in the Madinah Al-Munawwarah region, north of Yanbu Governorate over an area of about 0.6 km.

The submission period for expression of interest is from 28 August to 19 September 2022, the ministry announced via its official twitter handle.

