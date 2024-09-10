UK-based global green hydrogen and derivatives investment company Yamna has added its voice to the chorus of support extended recently by a wide array of local and international companies to the Omani government’s ambition to ignite the growth of a domestic green hydrogen-based ecosystem.

Yamna, which is a key member of a consortium that has successfully bid for a land block to develop a green ammonia project in Dhofar Governorate, was represented at the National Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Readiness Lab launched recently by Hydrom, the country’s green hydrogen industry master-planner and orchestrator.

“Yamna supports Oman's ongoing efforts to promote hydrogen sector development,” the company stated in a post on Monday, September 9, 2024. “

We are proud to participate in the National System Readiness Lab for the Green Hydrogen Sector, organised by Hydrom in cooperation with the Oman Vision 2040 Unit and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. This initiative represents a key pillar in supporting the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to achieve its green hydrogen production goals by 2030 and consolidate its position as a leading country in the field of clean energy at the global level.”

In April, a consortium grouping Electricité de France SA and its subsidiary EDF Renewables (EDF Group) of France, Electric Power Development Co Ltd (J-POWER) of Japan, and YamnaCo Ltd (Yamna) of the UK, was awarded a land block for the development of a large-scale green ammonia project with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year.

The consortium plans to install around 4.5 GW of wind and solar capacity on its 341 sq km concession, supported by battery storage and 2.5 GW of electrolyser capacity. Green hydrogen produced by the electrolyzer will be pumped to an ammonia plant planned in Salalah Free Zone.

In its recent post, Yamna commented that the green ammonia project is “a pivotal step in strengthening Oman's position in the global hydrogen economy and accelerating its transition towards a low-carbon future”.

Speaking at the opening of the National Ecosystem Readiness Lab in Muscat, Yamna CEO Abdelaziz Yatribi highlighted the “remarkable progress made by the company in developing this pioneering project, reaffirming Yamna's firm commitment to building a sustainable green hydrogen ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman, in accordance with the highest international standards,” the company added in its post.

Around 50 government, public sector and private organisations are taking part in the fortnight-long lab, which concludes later this week.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

