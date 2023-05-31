Arab Finance: Turkish leather producer Iskefe Holding is mulling over building a factory for the production of edible gelatin and leather derivatives in Egypt with $40 million in investments, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated in a meeting with the company’s representatives on May 30th.

The company is also considering developing and operating three production units at Roubiki Leather City for $6 million worth of investment.

Iskefe Holding’s representatives noted that the company’s targeted projects in Egypt aim to fulfill the needs of the Egyptian market and export production abroad.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).