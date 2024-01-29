Saudi Arabian Mining Company’s (Maaden) wholly owned subsidiary, Maaden Rolling Company, has signed an agreement to supply high-quality aluminium sheets with different specifications to US electric carmaker Lucid Motors.

The three-year supply agreement was signed at the Future Minerals Forum, the Saudi-listed mining company said on the social messaging platform X.

The supply of aluminium sheets will help Maaden play a role in accelerating the global energy transition, the post said.

