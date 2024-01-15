Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) said last week that it has been certified by the international assessor DNV as having produced 614,000 tonnes of ultra-low carbon ammonia, representing the largest quantity accredited in the world to date.

This follows Ma’aden’s ambitious program to ship over 138kt of blue ammonia to major global markets, including the European Union and China, according to the company’s press statement dated 11 January 2023.

Ma'aden is the second largest exporter of phosphate fertilisers worldwide.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.