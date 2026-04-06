Saudi Arabia is planning to build a new industrial complex in the Western Rabigh province with an initial investment of 50 million Saudi riyals ($13 million), an official has said.

The complex will include nearly 100 factories covering various industrial sectors with the aim of developing the non-oil industrial base in the province, said Ahmed Al-Hudahdi, CEO of Hassan Al-Hudahdi & Sons Company, which signed the contract.

Al-Hudahdi told the Saudi Aliqtisadiah newspaper that the 270,000-square-metre project will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2027.

He added that the project represents a significant addition to Rabigh's industrial infrastructure as it targets small and medium-sized factories.

“The project will contribute to attracting industrial investments, providing job opportunities for residents, stimulating economic activity, and supporting supply chains and services for the industrial sector,” he said.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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