MUSCAT: A new law is currently being drafted that will pave the way for the privatization of the solid waste sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

The proposed Law on the Management, Organisation and Privatisation of the Waste Sector (also known as the ‘Waste Law’) seeks to govern the production, import export, transportation, collection, storage, use, treatment, recycling and disposal of all types of waste.

The new law, set to be published sometime in 2024, is part of a series of legislative and regulatory initiatives designed to underpin a new framework on Sustainable Finance that was rolled out by the Omani government, represented by the Ministry of Finance, on Wednesday.

The Sustainable Finance Frameworks aims to tap green and sustainable sources of funding, such as green bonds and sukuk, to support the financing of projects and initiatives at the heart of the country’s energy transition and climate mitigation strategy.

The waste sector is among an array of economic sectors and activities that are proposed to be developed with funding support from sustainable finance sources in line with Oman’s 2040 Vision, Net Zero, UN SDG and other such strategies.

Sharing insights into the new Waste Law, the Finance Ministry noted: “Under the Waste Law, only licensed companies can practice any waste management related activity which will be regulated by the government. A national waste management hierarchy is established to ensure all waste management activities are carried out using the best practices, technologies and minimise any environmental impact, in line with the national waste management hierarchy.”

Significantly, waste producers and licensed waste companies are required to adopt the best measures to reduce the production of waste, with a commitment to sort waste, minimise risk of waste and safely dispose hazardous waste in accordance with regulations issued in implementation of the provisions of the Waste Law, said the Ministry.

Also envisioned for launch in tandem with the new Waste Law is a new General National Policy for Waste Management in Oman which sets out requirements for the management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, municipal waste, public hygiene management, radioactive waste, and medical waste.

Responsibility for managing the solid waste sector, encompassing municipal waste, health waste, and industrial and hazardous waste, is in the hands of Oman Environmental Services Holding Co (be’ah), a subsidiary of Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

As for the water and wastewater sector, a new law was promulgated in 2023, forming the basis for the sustainable management of water resources in Oman. It confers upon the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources overall responsibility for implementing policies to govern the water and sanitation sector, as well as promote the adoption of modern technologies and systems in this sector.

Conrad Prabhu