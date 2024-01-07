Saudi-based Nesma Infrastructure & Technology said it has been awarded a key contract by NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, for the installations of public safety systems within its key development Sindalah.

As per the contract valued at around SAR50 million ($13.3 million), Nesma will be responsible for the design, supply, installation as well as the operation and maintenance of comprehensive security systems, including CCTV cameras and radar.

Located off the coast of NEOM in the kingdom's north-west region, Sindalah is the developer's first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea.

The first of NEOM’s assets to be unveiled, Sindalah will offer guests an idyllic luxury lifestyle. Home to one of the world-leading yachting ecosystems, Sindalah marina aims to become a new hub and fixture in the global yachting calendar. The project is likely to be delivered in June.

