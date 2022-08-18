The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to be the largest supplier of green hydrogen in the world with the region accounting for the highest number of export-oriented low carbon hydrogen projects, according to an in-house research by Abu Dhabi-based Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC).

The region has seen a significant ramp up in green and blue hydrogen projects from 11 percent in 2020 to 89 percent in 2021, according to the research by the organisation’s Hydrogen and Energy Storage Working Group (HES).

The UAE is at the forefront of the green and blue hydrogen race in the region, holding the highest share of approximately 29 percent of energy projects as of 2021 followed by Egypt and Morocco at 19.35 percent each. Oman accounts for 12.90 percent share while Tunisia and Saudi Arabia account for 6.45 percent each. Algeria and Bahrain have a 3.23 percent share each in the projects announced.

“The reduction in renewable energy prices has allowed green hydrogen to be more practical in the energy mix. The MENA region is in a strategic position to lead the charge in driving up the production of green hydrogen,” said the research report.

“Pound for pound, hydrogen has about three times the energy of fossil fuels, which implies that less of it is required to perform the same activity, which is crucial for energy efficiency. Green hydrogen can have a significant impact on the decarbonisation of the energy industry,” the report added.

CEBC’s HES working group aims to provide a platform to accelerate the developments in low-carbon hydrogen technology, research, policy recommendations, networking, and investment opportunities.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Bhaskar Raj & Anoop Menon)

