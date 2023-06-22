Arab Finance: The Alexandria Port Authority has launched a sealed envelope bid to local and international companies for the technical and financial management and operation of the commercial center at the port’s passenger terminal, Al Mal News reported on June 18th.

The deadline for submitting bids for the 10-year contract is July 16th.

The 10-year contract will start in February 2024.

The tourist passenger terminal at the port was established on an area of 15,000 square meters with a height of two floors.

It consists of a duty-free market and an integrated commercial and entertainment center on an area of about 27,600 square meters.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).