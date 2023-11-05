Arab Finance: The Italian safety footwear manufacturer Cofra is planning to build a factory in Egypt with investments of €10 million over the coming period, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir announced.

The project is set to be established on a 50,000-square-meter area, Samir said, expecting it to offer up to 2,000 job opportunities.

Samir noted that the company could begin production in the Robbiki Leather City to benefit from its status as one of the top industrial cities in the field of leather tanning and manufacturing and their feeding industries.

The minister said that coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Transport is underway to establish a roll-on/roll-off (RORO) line between the Egyptian ports of Damietta and Alexandria and the Italian port of Trieste to facilitate trade between both countries and boost Italian investments in Egypt.

