Iraq has received applications from 56 companies to build pharmaceutical projects as part of a government strategy to phase out drug imports and ensure self-sufficiency.

The Industry Ministry is studying the applications for the production of various types of medicines in Baghdad and other governorates, said Hamoudi Al-Lami, industry adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

“We have received 56 applications for pharmaceutical projects in Iraq…the Industry Ministry is considering these applications and will announce decisions soon…the aim is to have a national drug industry that covers domestic needs,” Lami told the official Iraqi News Agency on Monday.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.