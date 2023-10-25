Himalaya Wellness has broken ground for its AED200 million ($54.5 million) state-of-the-art herbal pharmaceutical factory, supported by a financing package from Emirates Development Bank (EDB).

The factory will produce tablets, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments at Dubai Industrial City, the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics district, marking an expansion of the global pharmaceutical company’s footprint within TECOM Group’s ecosystem in Dubai.

Phase one of the factory will be delivered across a built-up area of 225,000 sq ft, creating job opportunities for 250 professionals. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 3 billion tablets, 15 million syrup bottles, and three million units of ointment, with the facility’s capacity being set up to serve global volumes till 2030.

GMP and FDA standards

The Himalaya Wellness factory will be built in compliance with the European Medicine Agency’s GMP guidelines and World Health Organisation and United States Food and Drug Administration standards and meet the local Ministry of Health and Prevention’s regulations.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries and senior officials, including Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; Mohammed Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development at Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC; Shailendra Malhotra, Global CEO at Himalaya Wellness Company; Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group; and Jatin Brahmecha, Global CFO at Himalaya Wellness Company, alongside Lubna Manal and Sufiyan Manal from Himalaya's leadership team.

Commencing works on the Dubai Industrial City factory marks an extension of Himalaya Wellness’ commitment to Dubai and the TECOM Group ecosystem. The group, founded in India in 1930, operates a global research and development (R&D) centre spanning 92,000 sq ft at Dubai Science Park. This holistic science-focused business community is part of TECOM Group and a sister district of Dubai Industrial City.

The Himalaya Wellness factory will work closely with the Dubai Science Park Centre, allowing Himalaya’s talent at both locations to collaborate in new product development, product stability, scale-up activities, and technology transfer.

Reducing dependency

Alshawareb said: “Domestic pharmaceutical supplies can help to safeguard public health and reduce dependency on global markets, in addition to fostering economic growth through job creation and talent development.

“Localising the production of medical and wellness products through such factories can help to achieve the strategic national priorities outlined under Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, We are the UAE 2031, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. As an engine of industrial development in the UAE, Dubai Industrial City welcomes Himalaya Wellness to contribute to our strategic alignments and elevate the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the national and regional economies.”

Malhotra said: “As we continue to build on our global credentials as a science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel herbal brand, we are clear that Dubai is undoubtedly the strategic location of choice for us. Dubai’s ability to attract quality global talent is crucial to our efforts to build a world-class R&D and manufacturing facility that will set future trends in the herbal industry. With our global and METAP region headquarters in Dubai, we are happy to have two additional addresses within the city’s most thriving business communities – Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Science Park.”

Strategic focus

Al Naqbi said: “ EDB’s support will facilitate the establishment of a world class manufacturing facility, marking Himalaya’s inaugural plant beyond India posed to meet global demand. As the UAE's development bank, the financing of the new Himalaya Wellness factory is in alignment with our strategic focus of supporting sustainable economic diversification and promoting the UAE’s export activities.

“This project is prime example of the success of the UAE’s government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative to support businesses looking to benefit from the country’s exceptional value proposition as a global hub for technology-driven manufacturing.”

The factory is aligned with Himalaya Wellness’ plans to establish Dubai as its sourcing hub for the GCC, Middle East, and region markets, in addition to serving customers in the US, Europe, and select Asia Pacific countries shortly. Expanding capacity is expected to help the company introduce the latest technologies and provide products at competitive prices to its global customer network.

The latest technology for manufacturing, filling, and packing pharmaceutical products will be installed at the facility, with several warehousing operations to be automated to enhance efficiencies. High-quality materials and fixtures will be used during construction, and solar energy and water recycling will be enabled at the factory.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).